Children with face mask in Wuhan, China

The main medical adviser to the Chinese government and the public face of the country’s fight against the coronavirus, Dr. Zhong Nanshan, has warned of a possible second wave of infections in the country and criticized the authorities in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak, for omitting important details about the initial magnitude of the infections.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, the doctor explains that China still faces the “great challenge” of a possible second wave of infections. “Most Chinese at this time are still susceptible to infection, due to a lack of immunity,” he said.

The doctor visited Wuhan on January 18, during the early stages of the illness, and said he noted a climate of silence among authorities. Upon arrival, several colleagues and former students warned him that the number of infections was much higher than the official number.

“Local authorities did not like to tell the truth at the time,” said the doctor, who became suspicious when the number of officially reported cases in Wuhan remained at 41 for more than ten days, despite infections that arose abroad.

“I did not believe that result, so I kept insisting on the real numbers. I suppose they were very reluctant to answer,” he lamented. Two days later, on January 20, he was informed that the total number of cases in Wuhan was 198, including three deaths.

In an interview with China’s CCTV network on January 27, Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang admitted that his government did not release information about the coronavirus “in a timely manner” due to lack of prior authorizations from higher entities.

In February, China fired several senior officials amid widespread criticism of the initial management of the epidemic, including two heads of the provincial health commission, as well as the heads of the Chinese Communist Party in Wuhan and Hubei province, according to the state news agency Xinhua.