Chinese government declares that people are free to trade Bitcoin

Following the alarm generated after a possible crackdown on China’s bitcoin trading and mining, government spokespersons admit that trading in Bitcoin is not illegal.

In the latest report by the Chinese state press agency Xinhua, the reasons why the Chinese government has been keeping a close eye on cryptocurrencies are detailed. Both Xinhua and China Central Television have recently focused on telling audiences about the alleged “rampant” manipulation of the market., citing anecdotal examples. It is an effort to dissuade the Chinese public from trading cryptocurrencies.

Although these media, considered government spokesmen, recommend that the public stay away from cryptocurrency markets given their volatility and risk, they also They admit that the Chinese state also does not necessarily consider the trading of cyrptocurrencies to be illegal.

“If virtual currencies like bitcoin are treated as virtual products that can be bought and sold, then the general public is free to engage in trade at their own risk.”

However, In this report it is stated that the government will continue to denounce projects or platforms that attract the retail investor to trade in cryptocurrencies on a speculative basis., promising to get rich overnight.

China Central Television also released a news clip on Wednesday June 2 in an attempt to educate the public about how easy it is to create cryptocurrencies out of thin air and how various types of scams have been using these methods to defraud many. unsuspecting retail investors.

The video explains how a user who bought a cryptocurrency was scammed by not being able to sell the tokens he had acquired, thus losing all his money.

China and cryptocurrencies: an ambiguous relationship

China’s position on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies is not at all clear. For years, the government’s position has been stumbling, making statements and taking measures in contradictory directions.. Although a few weeks ago there was talk of harsh measures against mining, last April 2021 the deputy governor of the central bank of China, the People’s Bank of China, affirmed that Bitcoin is a valid investment alternative.

Still, it should be remembered that the Chinese government dealt a severe blow to the crypto sector in 2017. In that year the People’s Bank of China ordered domestic financial institutions and non-bank payment providers to stop serving customers related to crypto cryptocurrencies. Subsequently, the ban cut the on-ramps for the purchase of cryptocurrencies with fiat money.

