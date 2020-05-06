Due to the health crisis worldwide, each country has used different ways to raise awareness, but also to be as efficient as possible. This has been the case of the delivery people of a well-known fast food application in China. As you can see below in the video, its employees wear futuristic exoskeletons that help them carry the maximum possible load.

It may be striking, but certainly to the players of Playstation 4 It will look familiar. Do you remember Death stranding, the latest video game from the creator of Metal Gear? We could well say that the design of the exoskeletons of the Hideo Kojima game has been inspirational both in functionality and appearance.

Its function, of course, is the same as in the video game: lifting as many recharges as possible with the least effort, without movement being an impediment. ‘The exoskeleton is capable of providing the user with the force necessary to transport up to 50kg with ease“They describe from the SixthTone account that published the curious video.

At Death Stranding our mission is to transport packages across the United States in order to unite humanity again. A commission, never better said, that will force us to make long journeys on foot, gaining over time even more load and therefore weight based on requests from customers and the company itself. Exactly like the delivery people in China that thanks to this curious device will be able to speed up delivery in a much more comfortable way.

Death Stranding arrived on PlayStation 4 last year, although this summer it will do the same on PC. The title, starring Norman Reedus alongside other seventh art stars, has become one of the best titles on the Sony console.