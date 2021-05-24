Chinese electric cars, the next car boom in Europe?

In recent years, China has become the world’s leading market for electric vehicles. The figures more than prove it. During 2019 they were sold in that country 1.2 million electric cars. In the rest of the world, sales were 1.05 million.

If until a few years ago it was European car brands that came to China, now the opposite is the case. The new automobile manufacturers of the Asian giant are expanding little by little throughout the Old Continent. Without going any further, the last great example has been the arrival in Europe of Xpeng, one of the most popular Chinese electric car brands in the Asian country.

Chinese electric cars in Europe

The presence of this Chinese manufacturer in Europe is the boost that many other small brands needed to make the leap to the Old Continent. Some manufacturers like BYD, SAIC or Aiways They have been registering a more than interesting level of sales in the last two years in countries such as Norway or the Netherlands.

This has caused another of the large Chinese electric car firms, NIO, has announced its presence in Europe throughout 2021. Other brands such as Byton and groups like Great wall They have also mentioned Europe as the first place they would take their vehicles in case of international expansion.

It can be said, therefore, that chinese electric cars they will be the next car boom in Europe. The big manufacturers of the Asian giant intend to increase the number of technical centers and stores in Europe. This would lead to a greater opening of dealerships and a more widespread presence in the rest of the countries. One of these would be precisely Spain, which is already beginning to prepare to open its doors to this market, even opening new business lines attached to the sector, such as specific insurance for this type of vehicle.

