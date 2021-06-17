Chinese developer TikTok’s revenue increased 93% in 2020

Shanghai (China), Jun 17 (.) .- ByteDance, the Chinese technology company that developed the popular social network TikTok, doubled its turnover in 2020 to 34.3 billion dollars (28.704 million euros), the American newspaper The Wall reported today Street Journal (WSJ), which cites internal company documents.

According to an internal circular cited by that newspaper, the company’s income rose by 111% year-on-year, while gross profits increased by 93% to about 19,000 million dollars (15,899 million euros).

However, the technology company recorded a net loss of 45,000 million dollars (37,657 million euros) due to accounting adjustments made by the company due to an increase in the value of its convertible and redeemable preferred shares, something that, according to WSJ, is common among startups whose valuation skyrockets.

After a round of financing at the end of last year, the company was already valued at about 180,000 million dollars (150,627 million euros).

At the end of December, ByteDance accumulated some 1.9 billion monthly active users on all its platforms, which include, among others, TikTok and its version for China, Douyin.

Although there has not yet been any confirmation in this regard, in recent months information has been published suggesting that ByteDance is considering going public in Hong Kong or New York.

TikTok was one of the applications that the US government, during the term of Donald Trump, identified as a possible danger to national security, issuing an order to ban it, which, however, was revoked this month by his successor in the White House, Joe Biden.

Nonetheless, Biden issued an executive order to review applications that the US considers controlled by other rival powers.

