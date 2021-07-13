Chinese copper imports fall for the third month in a row

BEIJING, Jul 13 (.) – China’s copper imports fell for a third month in a row in June, customs data showed on Tuesday, as high prices and slowing manufacturing growth weighed on demand from the world’s top consumer for the metal. .

Imports of raw copper and copper products were 428,438 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said. That was 3.9% less than the 445,725 tonnes in May and 34.7% less than the 656,483 tonnes in June 2020, a monthly record.

“Due to high copper prices, imports were low as Chinese demand in the second quarter was weak year-on-year,” said Tianyu He, a copper analyst at CRU Group.

The market will start to get used to the high prices and will place more orders in the second half as demand is good, the analyst added.

Growth in the manufacturing industry, a key user of the metal, fell to a four-month low in June due to higher raw material costs and a COVID-19 outbreak in Guangzhou, although construction sector activity remained stable. .

In the first half of 2021, copper imports were 2.79 million tonnes, down 1.6% on the year, the authority said.

The previous year’s shipping streak began in June when Chinese demand rebounded strongly from the pandemic, sending Shanghai copper prices well above London’s and opening an arbitrage move in favor of the imports.

