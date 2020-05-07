During all this time, China has consolidated itself, carrying out more than half of the operations in the mining network worldwide. This situation would really be a threat to the rest. It is a real situation, which could also happen quickly due to Chinese control over the mining network.

The control has exceeded 65% of the computing power to mine Bitcoin. This concern has been expressed by the vast majority of users and especially by that majority of China, which would also mean a stabilization of the cryptocurrency.

First of all, the bitcoin blockchain system was not born in order for the currency to be controlled. The fact that China comes to control all mining operations can create instability, some kind of disruption in the system or could even lead to them taking full control.

In order to understand, it is necessary to know how the Bitcoin system works and how the Chinese control if it can become a threat. This system works according to decentralization. So the topic should be focused on that aspect. The data generated by the Bitcoin chain suggests that these miners should wait for the value of bitcoin to increase based on halving.

Bitcoin works based on a decentralized system that avoids Chinese control over the mining network

The foundation of the Bitcoin system was always based on the fact that it was not managed by third parties such as banks, but that it could be changed between individuals in a democratic way. The bitcoin ecosystem works based on the blocks that the miners supply to the chain. So work based on a community that supports such work. So Chinese control over the mining network would be a concern.

Despite the fact that Bitcoin has a decentralized network, it could be a real threat if someone else manages to control more than half of the energy in all mining operations. It is possible that if you exceed this limit it will interrupt in the system what is known as a majority attack. This would result in the attacker being able to alter transactions, duplicate spending on bitcoin, or block other miners. All for your own benefit.

Now, what comes to concern is the use that China is running, which has an extraction power of over 65% globally, which would lead to the use actually exceeding much more than half.

Why China owns a good part of computing power

To mine Bitcoin you need large amounts of energy, so it is easy to place these large platforms where both energy and labor are cheap. China is one of the world’s largest centers of international trade, and production costs may become one of the lowest in the world.

This also makes it easier for mining farms and all miners to function with sustainable resources due to the type of blacks used. Based on this, coal is certainly an economic resource than other types of fuels, however, it is still more expensive with respect to cleaner energies such as wind, being those more harmful to the environment.

Some of the concerns regarding control

When China takes over 65% of mining it is actually worrying. Regardless of whether they work in a particular way, the black woman is concentrated in one country. To which must be added that the industries are well concentrated in that country, which could also generate even more precipices.

In case the government decides to take over the entire ecosystem, it could use all its power that it has in the mining companies and also add computational power. So the system could become centralized in one country.

Mistrust around mining management in China

There is a mistrust raised regarding China, which is why many investors are turning their eyes towards countries in Europe and America where operating costs have decreased thanks to cheaper energy options. As is the case of hydroelectric and wind energy.

In addition to a lack of supervision by government entities that would allow companies to achieve strategy planning. Additionally, there is no clear vision of the future of China regarding Bitcoin, it is a country where the act of mining is not free. Despite the fact that at the end of last year he was engaged in the development of Blockchain technology.

There is a possibility that you are not interested in taking control as you have certainly not yet reversed the existing ban regarding cryptocurrencies. So even when there is an overwhelming number of miners and mining companies working in China, the Bitcoin community must be aware of such a situation.

What the entire mining community must have for sure is that the decentralization of the system will still be maintained, thus ensuring the diversification of operations. This has led to the emergence of new farms in other geographic locations that will continue to distribute mining resources and energy around the world.

Many of the experts mention that China’s willingness not to change its position against the cryptocurrency will not work in the short term. However, the future of mining in that country must be taken into consideration. So surely work will be done to maintain transparency and democracy to ensure that resources are available to all.

