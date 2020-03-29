QUITO, Mar 29 (.) – A mining camp by the Chinese consortium CRCC-Tongguan Investment in southern Ecuador was violently attacked and taken over by an armed group, in an attempt to stop the development of mining activity in the area, the local subsidiary said Sunday.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning in the La Esperanza mining camp, in the Amazon province of Morona Santiago, where the San Carlos Panantza project operates, which is in the exploration stage and is considered by the government to be strategic for the country. .

The local subsidiary ExplorCobres S.A explained that during the attack on the camp, sticks of dynamite were thrown and several facilities, equipment and a vehicle were burned. At the scene at the time of the incident were only the security guards.

“ExplorCobres SA deplores these criminal acts by armed groups that come from outside the project’s areas of influence, with violent actions that have altered the order and citizen tranquility that prevailed in the area,” he added in a statement published in his account on Twitter

The project, which has 13 formal concessions, is suspended due to “social conflict”, according to official data, due to similar events in the past by groups that oppose mining development in the area.

The Minister of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources condemned the violent act in a statement and said that it will guarantee “the legal security of the mining concessions legally granted in the country.”

ExplorCobres S.A belongs to the same Chinese consortium that operates the Mirador copper mine, in the Amazon province of Zamora Chinchipe.

Another Chinese consortium, made up of Junefield Mineral Resources Limited and Hunan Gold Group, recently notified Ecuador of an international dispute over lack of guarantees to operate the Río Blanco gold project, located in the Andean province of Azuay, which could lead to the country to arbitration for about $ 480 million.

