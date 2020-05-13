Agreement signed this Tuesday, 12th, obliges the company SKN do Brasil Importação e Exportação de Eletroeletrônico LTDA to return to the government of Pará the amount of R $ 25.2 million referring to the damaged respirators purchased last week. The 152 pieces of equipment that arrived from China to the state last Monday, 4, to assist in the treatment of patients with covid-19 did not work.

The Attorney General of the State of Pará (PGE) forwarded to the 5th Court of Public Finance of the Diffuse, Collective and Individual Homogeneous Rights of Belém, the precautionary protection that requires the approval of the agreement signed between the government of the State of Pará and the Chinese manufacturer. In the document, the company must deposit the full amount of the equipment in a bank account, within up to seven days, as a way to reimburse the damages generated to the State. The value corresponds to 50% of the contract amount.

In his social network, the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), guaranteed that the state will not be harmed by the manufacturer. “In view of the impossibility of receiving the equipment fully functioning as we bought it from China, I would like to inform everyone that we have just signed an agreement and we are forwarding it to the ratification of justice in which the company that sold the respirators to the Government of Pará, undertakes within seven days to fully reimburse the funds that were paid “, explained Barbalho.

Since the last Sunday, 10th, the Precautionary Action filed by the PGE in the 5th Court of Belém, which under consideration by the on-duty court, granted the request for emergency relief, determining the blocking of R $ 25.2 million of assets of the company SKN do Brasil Importação e Exportação de Eletroeletrônico LTDA and its partners.

On-duty judge Rosana Lúcia de Canela Bastos granted emergency relief considering “all the documentary collection together with the initial one, which indicates that the defendant company delivered breathing apparatus different from those object of the contract made by the State of Pará, and which are useless for the purpose for which they were the object of acquisition, that is, the medical treatment of people affected by COVID – 19, implying an absolute breach of the obligation to do so, as provided in article 389 of the Civil Code “, quotes the magistrate in the action .

In addition to the blockade, the judge also ordered the suspension of the passport of all persons involved in the action, so that they are prohibited from leaving Brazilian territory, establishing the forwarding of an official letter to the Federal Police for the purpose of complying with the determination. The people mentioned in the process are the company’s partners: André Felipe de Oliveira da Silva, Felipe Nabuco dos Santos, Márcia Velloso de Araújo, Antônio da Silva Alves, Eugênio Nabuco dos Santos Filho and Alex Nabuco dos Santos.

PGE filed for action, after finding defects in the equipment. The defective shipment of the devices arrived with another 1,580 infusion pumps. Each respirator cost R $ 126 thousand. The equipment had technical failures during the installation process. Devices purchased more than 40 days ago were not shipped with the appropriate regulation to national standards.

The state public health department of Pará (Sespa) is already collecting the machines from the hospitals in Santarém, Marabá, Breves, Capanema, Tucuruí, Redenção and Altamira. The first 152 pieces of equipment delivered to the Pará government are part of a batch of 400.

Understand

In total, the government bought 400 respirators from the Chinese factory, but not all have yet arrived in the state. According to Sespa, these devices alone cost R $ 50.4 million. The State’s total investment was R $ 100 million in Chinese ICU kits containing: 400 respirators, 400 multiparametric monitors, 400 pulse oximeters and 1,600 infusion pumps.

Investigation

Since the moment the problem was widely publicized, the Federal Public Ministry, together with the Federal Police and the Public Ministry of the State of Pará, has investigated the acquisition of respirators, after waiving the bidding process. One businessman was arrested last Friday, 7, in Belém and another is being investigated for the sale to the government of Pará.

One of the entrepreneurs is also involved in the sale of defective hospital equipment to the government of Rio de Janeiro and was arrested on the basis of a warrant issued by the State Justice of the Rio de Janeiro capital.

The Rio de Janeiro investigation led to the arrest of five people, including the businessman arrested in Belém, who is also involved in the sale of defective equipment to Pará. The suspicion is that the group was acting by defrauding emergency contracts without bidding to buy Protective Equipment Individual (PPE), respirators for Intensive Care Units (ICU), masks and rapid tests for covid-19.

Recommendation

The MPF has already sent a recommendation to the state requesting more transparency both in the contagion data for the new coronavirus and in the purchase and acquisition operations carried out by the Pará government with federal resources, but it was not attended to and withdrew from the committee that analyzed these documents, due to the delay in sending data and absence of important documents. The MPF investigation in Belém runs in confidence.

What is worrying is that, with the state breaking daily death records and equipment being essential items for the opening of new ICUs, people continue to die. Just this Tuesday, 102 more deaths and 990 new cases of covid-19 were confirmed in the state that hits the mark of 9,059 positive people and 915 deaths caused by complications of the virus.

