A city of 10 million people in northwest China, which today has the largest coronavirus outbreak in the country, hardened access to outsiders on Wednesday to stem the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Harbin, the provincial capital of Heilongjiang and its largest city, has banned non-locals and vehicles registered elsewhere in residential areas, state media said. The metropolis had already ordered the isolation of people from outside China or areas with major epidemics.

Heilongjiang is at the forefront of Chinese efforts to identify infected citizens arriving from Russia, with which it shares the border, to halt the spread of the virus.

“All confirmed cases, suspected cases, close contacts of asymptomatic people and close contacts of close contacts should be quarantined and examined,” said the city government, according to a quote from state media.

This month, Harbin said he was ordering 28 quarantine days for all newcomers from abroad and two nucleic acid tests for each, and ordered 14-day isolations for homes where confirmed and asymptomatic cases are discovered.

“I am no longer taking my daughter or parents out. If we need some food or vegetables, we let my husband buy it on the way home,” said a 34-year-old resident of Harbin with the surname Sun.

“And when someone has to leave, he or she leaves their shoes outside the door to avoid bringing the virus back.”

Harbin, who has air links with Russia, reported seven new confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing local infections to 52, excluding recovered people who were discharged from hospitals.

In addition, three infected travelers arrived from Russia.

About 1,400 people are under observation for signs of the virus.

As of Tuesday, Heilongjiang had reported 537 confirmed local cases, including 470 released from hospitals. In addition to Harbin, the city of Mudanjiang has two confirmed cases at the moment.

“Preventive measures have been stricter these days, and people from Mudanjiang or Harbin will not be allowed to enter our city,” said a civil servant with the surname Zhang who lives in the city of Mishan, in the far east of Heilongjiang.

A persistent focus on Harbin revolves around an 87-year-old man with the surname Chen who has been in two hospitals since April 2, four days after dining at home with his children’s friends, two of whom were later diagnosed positively.

As of Tuesday, Chen had infected 78 people, 55 of whom were confirmed, but 23 who had positive diagnoses have yet to show symptoms of the virus.

