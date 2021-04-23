Chinese capital drives a Hang Seng that advances 1.12%

Shanghai (China), Apr 23 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with gains of 1.12% in a session in which analysts highlight a greater arrival of investments from mainland China.

The selective added 323.41 points to 29,078.75, while the index that measures the behavior of companies from the mainland of the Asian country that are listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, advanced 1.18% .

Among the sub-indices, only Real Estate (-0.13%) deviated from the upward trend of Services (+0.53%), Finance (+0.82%) and, above all, Commerce and Industry (+1, 63%).

In the latter sector, the digital giants performed well, with Meituan adding 4.93% and Tencent 1.77%.

Separate mention for Alibaba, which not only advanced 1.36% but another of the group’s companies, the health services subsidiary Ali Health, was the most prominent company in the benchmark, rising 5.31%.

In the financial area, mixed results for the banking giants: while ICBC appreciated 1.5%, HSBC fell 0.11%.

In the financial field, falls such as those of Hang Lung Properties (-1.83%) weighed more than rallies such as those of Henderson Land (+0.72%).

Chinese state titles did not have a day to remember, with drops for telephone operators such as China Mobile (-1.59%) and for oil companies such as Sinopec (-2%).

The business volume of the session was 142,990 million Hong Kong dollars (18,421 million dollars, 15,278 million euros).

