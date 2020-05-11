The Chinese automobile group BAIC has been investing 20,000 million yuan (about 2,600 million euros at the current exchange rate) in Research and Development (R&D), starting in 2019, over five years, in its facilities located in Barcelona.

As reported by its official distributor in Spain, Invicta Motor, the fourth vehicle manufacturer in China aims to position itself as one of the leading brands in the production of 100% electric cars, which is why it currently has and collaborates with seven R&D centers. D out of the ‘Asian Giant’.

San Francisco (Silicon Valley) and Detroit in the United States, Aachen and Dresden in Germany, Barcelona in Spain, Tokyo in Japan and Turin in Italy are the areas in which these centers are based on their strategic orientation to cover the most important in the current development of an electric car: design, propulsion, light materials and connectivity.

“Some centers that are essential to ensure that BAIC remains at the forefront in the fields that today have greater relevance in the automobile,” they stressed from the company.

Each of the centers outside of China is dedicated to a specific task, such as design in Turin and Tokyo; Detroit’s electric drive technology; or autonomous driving, Internet connection and artificial intelligence in San Francisco.

In Germany the Aachen team is in charge of extended range technologies for the electric vehicle, while the Dresden team investigates the possibilities of application, resistance and durability of new lightweight materials.

The Barcelona team, for its part, investigates the development and possibilities of high-performance sports models; with the Arcfox-7 as the first prototype, unveiled at the China Auto Show in 2016.

Research centers, renowned universities and specialized consultancies also collaborate in these centers. In Spain, for example, it has had the help of Campos Racing and QEV Technologies in the development of electric sports and competition cars from Arcfox, which is BAIC’s premium brand; first with the Arcfox 7 and, later, with the GT and GT Race Edition presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The Institute of General Research in Beijing is in charge of integrated development and vehicle manufacturing, while international R&D centers spread across five countries on three continents are responsible for investigating trends internationally and applying technologies with the purpose of being able to offer products oriented to the international market. In total, more than 5,000 engineers work to define “the car of tomorrow” and the BMFA platform, for hybrid models, and the BE22, for 100% electric cars, are an example of this.

Invicta Motor

The Invicta Motor Group markets the Invicta Motor brand of electric vehicles in Spain, BAIC (Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation) cars, with electric or bifuel motors capable of running interchangeably with gas (LPG) or gasoline, and DFSK, belonging to the giant Chinese Dongfeng.

