Chinese brands want to compete with Samsung

Samsung is one of the companies that has opted the most for folding smartphones, but it would soon add more competitors. According to Android Central, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi They would be working on devices that stand up to the new versions of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, which would be presented this year.

The report, based on information originally published by DigiTimes, ensures that the three firms would have their mobiles ready to present during the third quarter of 2021. Although there are no firm dates – or attempts, even – the Chinese folding smartphones would try to overshadow the plans of the South Korean company.

According to rumors, Samsung would present the models Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the Unpacked event that will take place in July. Several of the supposed news that they would include have even been leaked, especially the Fold version. Among the notable aspects, it would be S Pen compatible and feature a ‘hidden’ selfie camera under the display.

Chinese folding smartphones want to compete against Samsung

Behind the apparent novelties that exist regarding the new folding smartphone models that we would see next quarter, Xiaomi seems to have a slight advantage. The firm has already unveiled its first model with this particular feature, the Mi Mix Fold. However, the focus would be on presenting an even cheaper variant.

On the side of Oppo and Vivo, the news is scarce and much more vague. The Android Central report only mentions that they could present their devices in the second half of this year.

Anyway, there are plenty of elements to think that Chinese brands can compete on the same ground with Samsung. In the case of Oppo, it has already unveiled a concept with the potential to revolutionize the foldable smartphone market. But this is not all, since it has also developed a mobile that changes in size thanks to its roll-up screen.

On the Vivo side, the brand is still relatively new to the European market. Despite this, it showed that it is tremendously capable of surprising in the design section. It will only be a matter of time before they meet your real plans to get into the world of folding.

Read this too …