Chinese brands stalk the European mobile market before a Huawei that does not stop falling

Although Apple and Samsung continue to easily lead the European mobile market, the presence of Chinese brands continues to grow. This is shown by the latest report for the first quarter of 2021 published by Counterpoint, in which it is revealed that Samsung is once again leading the podium of smartphone shipments, that Apple returns to second position, that Xiaomi is enshrined in a comfortable third position and what Huawei has disappeared from the top five.

The mobile phone market has changed a lot in the last year and stands out, above all, the growth of Xiaomi and the free fall of Huawei. If in the first quarter of 2020 Huawei sent 21% of smartphones at the European level and Xiaomi 10%, in this first quarter of 2021 Xiaomi shipments have grown up to 19% and Huawei has disappeared from the graph, giving way to Realme, which gets a 2% share.

The fight between Samsung and Apple, the fall of Huawei

As we can see in the graph below, at the beginning of 2020 Apple and Huawei disputed the second position by a negligible margin. However, Huawei had a very busy second half of 2019, since in May the United States added it to the Entity List and, therefore, had to stop collaborating with Google. That was the beginning of a whole hecatomb that has resulted in Huawei losing its not inconsiderable presence in Europe (and even in China, its native country)

Meanwhile, other Chinese brands have managed to improve their shipments. While it is true that Samsung and Apple share 61% of the pie, Xiaomi has managed to place itself in a comfortable third position with shipments that amount to 19%. Not bad for a company that in the first quarter of 2020 was the fourth well below Huawei. Now it takes an enormous distance from OPPO, which scratches a 4% share, and is dangerously close to Apple.

The realme breakthrough, which has been in Europe for a relatively short time and has already managed to enter the top five manufacturers that send the most mobile phones. It is true that its share is 2%, but 2% of all mobile phones sent in Europe they are not exactly few mobiles. Thus, we have a market in which three of the five major brands are Chinese and in which the one that was once the most notable, Huawei, is in low hours.

It is also interesting to take a look at the global market, a market where even more striking is the growth of Chinese brands and the fall of Huawei. In the first quarter of 2021, Samsung and Apple managed to lead the podium, followed by Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo. It is not until the sixth position, with a modest 4% share of shipments, that we find Huawei.

And this is the most interesting, because in the first quarter of 2020 Huawei (including Honor) sent 17% of all mobile phones in the world, thus surpassing Apple, Xiaomi and OPPO. Moreover, in the second quarter of 2020 Huawei managed to take the first place, but since then its share has fallen dramatically to stay at 4% which is not little, but it is not what it was in its day.