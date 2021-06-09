Chinese brands make their way into Europe as Huawei disappears

Counterpoint Research has published an infographic with global mobile shipments during the first quarter of 2021. According to the source, handset sales increased 20% compared to the same period of the previous year, but decreased by up to 10% share compared to Q4 2020. In total, reached 354.94 million units shipped.

In the global market, and compared to Q4 2020, Samsung has managed to surpass Apple with a 22% share. The Cupertino company decreases 4% compared to Q4 2020, but presents a 3% year-on-year growth.

Xiaomi, third in the number of mobile shipments worldwide with a 14% share, gains one place compared to the first quarter of 2020. It represents an increase of 4% compared to the same period of the previous year. Oppo also grows slightly and gives way to VIVO, which is positioned in fifth place with 10% of total shipments.

Source: Counterpoint.

Huawei collapses. It happens to be lto the sixth company that has sent the most phones during Q1 2021, with 4% of the total.

Samsung leads the European smartphone market during Q1 2021 and ahead of Apple. It does so with a 37% share. It is 5% more compared to the same period of the previous year and 9% more than the last quarter of 2021.

Without a doubt, the most striking thing is the rapid growth of Chinese brands in Europe. Realme, which enters the ranking of the 5 brands with the best-selling models, is already part of 2% of the European market. A little higher, with 4%, Oppo. Xiaomi consolidates in third place with a growth of 19%.

Huawei, which remained in second position worldwide during Q1 2020, even surpassing Apple, disappears from the Top 5 in the European market. It also does so in the global market, ranking number 6, with just a 4% market share. It supposes a year-on-year fall of 13%.

The resounding drop in the shipment of Huawei terminals does not catch us by surprise. The Asian manufacturer cannot use Google services on its devices. A measure imposed by the United States Government, which seems to have affected the decision of users when buying a new mobile.

