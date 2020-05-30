The band sponsored by Adam Jodorowsky He has just given a tremendous surprise to all his fans, as they have just released two new singles, entitled “Mi Manera de Ser”, and “AYNMG”, respectively, with their respective touch of pop so characteristic of Chinese Bandalos.

If yours is the pop of the 80s, you probably feel very identified with “Mi Manera de Ser“, because with strident guitars, electric pianos and Goyo’s voice they manage to create a very unique and unique atmosphere. It’s like one of those songs that always make you feel good, go.

The other song they released is called “AYNMG”, and they hit the ballad tasty here, and watch out for the bass line because you could say that it is what catches the most throughout the song. That AYNMG seems to mean nothing more than “well I don’t like it anymore“And it does strike hard in melancholy because it sounds like a farewell, which has changed and is no longer there. It is urgent to listen to this song live.

“‘ AYNMG ’is a topic that talks a little bit about the outrageous things that happen on the planet, and I think to a certain extent the topic It is a manifestation of this repudiation, especially everything that has to do with violence against humans.. But everyone will see where this song takes him, “Salvador Colombo, a member of the band, told us.

Two songs in one video

But the most curious thing is that this pair of new singles came in a format that has not been seen much until now, because they published a single video for these two songs, which was done by Tomás Terzano and Sebastian Cantillo in photography.

Bandalos Chinos have been sounding massive as a promise of Argentine and Latin American rock. They have released: “Bandalos Chinos” (2012) and two EPs “Never I Was Here” (2014) and “En el Aire” (2016) and “BACH” (2018) album that earned them two Latin Grammy nominations and an Award Gardel.

During 2019 they released the single “Departamento” feat Adan Jodorowsky, and they performed for the first time in Ecuador, they toured Argentina, Uruguay and Mexico.

