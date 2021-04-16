Chinese Authorities Arrested Developers Behind EOS-Based Gaming App

The Chinese Police Department in Yancheng City, Jiangsu Province, recently arrested a group of blockchain developers. The developers in question worked on the EOS blockchain, where they created a decentralized gaming application.

The developers were arrested by the same division that made headlines in 2020, after removing the PlusToken Ponzi scheme. Yesterday, April 15, the police announced that they arrested 15 people connected to the gambling dApp and that they seized approximately 1.3 million EOS and BTC coins. The total amount is worth 26 million yuan, or about 3.8 million dollars.

Details about the case

Police also said this was the first case they found that relied on smart contracts to run an illegal gambling operation within China. The dApp itself is known as Biggame and it allowed users to place bets on different games through the EOS blockchain, using their smart contracts.

Players can access a variety of different games, such as Texas Hold’em, Dice, and more. The developers reportedly profited from the operation with 50 million yuan ($ 10 million) in crypto assets between June 2018 and December 2020. The case also shows that the Jiangsu police became quite adept at tracking blockchain payments. and use the decentralized ledger in investigations.

As for the case itself, it was established about six months ago, in November 2020. Since then, the police analyzed more than 27 million transactions, interacted with 26 different smart contract addresses linked to Biggame, and identified four EOS accounts, which they are believed to be the prime suspects.

The operation itself is the latest move by China’s law enforcement agencies in their so-called “Internet Cleanup Movement.” The country plans to root out all illegal activities online and catch anyone who engages in anything from Ponzi schemes, gambling, telecommunications fraud, money laundering, and any other activity that defies local laws.

