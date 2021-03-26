Chinese apps join celebrities in reverse to western fashion brands by Xinjiang

By Ryan Woo, Anna Ringstrom and Victoria Waldersee

BEIJING, Mar 26 (Reuters) – China’s leading private transportation app removed Swedish textile retailer H&M from its listings, as Chinese celebrities stopped supporting foreign brands amid growing unrest over Western “forced labor” accusations in Xinjiang.

H&M suffered a public setback in China when social media users in the country began circulating a statement the company issued last year announcing that it would no longer purchase cotton from Xinjiang following reports of Uighur Muslim use of jobs. forced.

Western governments and human rights groups accuse authorities in the western region of detaining and torturing Uighurs in camps, where some ex-convicts say they were subjected to ideological indoctrination. Beijing denies the allegations and describes the camps as vocational training centers that help combat religious extremism.

H & M’s search results on the Didi Chuxing private transport app in China’s major cities returned no results on Friday. The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The offensive prompted Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, shopping app Meituan and search engine Baidu Inc’s mapping service to remove H&M from their lists.

Other foreign brands, such as Burberry Group PLC, Nike Inc and Adidas AG, have also faced internet hostility over similar statements about not acquiring Xinjiang cotton.

The human rights section of H & M’s website, hmgroup.com, no longer carried the link to the 2020 statement on Xinjiang on Friday. The statement was accessible even through the direct address of the page.

Communiqués expressing concern or intolerance of forced labor in Xinjiang that could previously be viewed on the Inditex, VF Corp, PVH and Abercrombie & Fitch websites were no longer visible on Thursday.

“We must stand alongside the brands that maintain their statements condemning slavery and be ashamed of those who are withdrawing them. It is a defining moment for those brands,” said French MEP Raphael Glucksmann, one of the 10 people from the European Union sanctioned by China for its social media campaigns calling on retailers to oppose forced labor in Xinjiang.

“Consumers in Europe must exert pressure against companies that retract their statements,” he added.

German fashion firm Hugo Boss said on Thursday on its official account on the Chinese social network Weibo that it “will continue to buy and support Xinjiang cotton.”

However, in an email to Reuters on Friday, spokeswoman Carolin Westermann said her official position is an undated statement in English on her website stating that “so far Hugo Boss has not acquired any goods originating in the region. from Xinjiang from direct suppliers. “

The controversy reached the world of entertainment, as several Chinese celebrities abandoned foreign brands such as the American Nike. New Balance, Under Armor, Tommy Hilfiger and Nike-owned Converse have come under fire in China for statements against the use of Xinjiang cotton.

At least 27 Chinese movie and song stars said in the past two days that they will stop cooperating with foreign brands. His decision was highly praised by Chinese netizens for being patriotic and trendsetting on the popular Weibo.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Gabriel Crossley in Beijing, Josh Horwitz in Shanghai, Victoria Waldersee in Lisbon, Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm and William James, Sarah Young and Paul Sandle in London; written by Nick Macfie; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)