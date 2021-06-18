Chinese apps could face bans by Biden decree

The decree of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, destined to safeguard the sensitive data from Americans, would force some Chinese apps to take action stricter to protect private information if they want to stay in the US market, according to people familiar with with the matter.

The goal is to prevent foreign adversaries, such as China and Russia, from accessing large amounts of personal and commercial information exclusive property.

The Department of United States Trade may issue subpoenas to collect information on certain phone software applications smart, tablets and desktop computers.

The agency can then negotiate the conditions for its use in the United States or prohibit the applications, according to people close to the matter.

Biden’s decree of June 9 replaced the president’s bans Donald Trump in 2020 against the popular Chinese applications WeChat, owned by Tencent Holdings Co, and TikTok, by ByteDance Ltd. The US courts stopped these bans. US officials share many of the concerns Trump cited in his TikTok ban order, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. In particular, they fear that China could track down US government employees, create personal information files for blackmail and carry out corporate espionage.

. is the first to report on the details of how the Biden government plans implement the decree, including seeking support from other countries.

The US officials they have started talking to their allies about taking a similar approach, a source said. The hope is that partner countries will agree on which apps should be banned.

The Secretary of Commerce of the United States, Gina Raimondo, will decide which are the applications that must be the subject of the rule, which must meet certain criteria. For example, they must be owned, controlled or managed by a person or entity that supports the military or intelligence activities of a foreign adversary such as China or Russia.

