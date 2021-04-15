Chinese and US scientists create the first human-ape embryo

For the first time in history, it was possible to design an embryo that mixes simian cells with a human oocyte and 3 products remain alive.

Sister species crosses are not uncommon in the animal kingdom. On the contrary, many times, it is part of the evolutionary path of individuals, who veer in different directions to persist naturally. Think that this law applies with humans and other primates it seems to us, at least, far. Science is about to cross this ethical limit, with the design and development of an ape-human embryo.

A chimeric embryo

A human-ape blastocyst chimera. Image: Weizhi Ji, Kunming University of Science and Technology

The pioneering research was carried out in collaboration of scientists from China and the United States. In spite of the controversy that it generated at the ethical level, the results were successful. For the first time in history, it was possible to design a chimeric embryo that combines human and ape genetic information.

According to the researchers in charge of the study, this fecund cell could never have been achieved naturally. However, it is not the first time in history that similar attempts have been carried out. By contrast, the study of biology has a long — and questionable — tradition in efforts to search for chimeric organisms.

This field of study aims to find regenerative alternatives for veterinary and human medicine. Despite intentions to expand medical knowledge, there have been less orthodox veins that have tainted this unconventional ground of study.

What medical applications could it have?

Photo: Getty Images

The study was published in the scientific journal Cell recently. Led by Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, a Spanish pharmacist specialized in biological studies, the study did not go unnoticed by ethical critics. Before the research questions, the author replied the following:

“We are not going to use monkeys to create human organs inside monkeys,” he explained to Time, referring to the possible ethical limits that may have been crossed in the study.

The enthusiasts who support this type of scientific endeavor claim that, if the growth of human organs in tissues of other species could be mechanized, the shortage of organs for donation could be solved. Under this premise, Izpisua Belmonte has already developed pig-human and sheep-human embryos before. For the first time, his team managed to do it with a mix between primates.

Not all attempts were successful. In fact, the study was developed in Chinese laboratories by the legal impediments that exist in other countries, or the frank lack of necessary infrastructure. Until now, only 3 of the chimeras developed remain alive.

