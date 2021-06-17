Chinatown merchants protest after operation

MEXICO CITY.- Chinatown merchants took to the streets to demonstrate, after yesterday afternoon, the Mexico City police carried out an operation in the vicinity of Delicias Street to remove vendors and merchandise from the road. public.

This morning, those affected gathered at Calzada San Antonio Abad 130, in front of the offices of the Undersecretary of Mayor’s Programs and Reorganization of Public Roads of the Government of Mexico City.

We are established merchants and some colleagues are street vendors who were attacked yesterday. The authorities promised us that we would not be disturbed on public roads, so we decided to take tables and merchandise outside of our established premises and yesterday we were violently stripped of our merchandise in the Chinatown on the streets of Independencia and Pains We were attacked without having entered into any dialogue. We are going to block the streets because we want our merchandise to be returned to us and we also want the repair of material damage, “said Enrique Ramírez, a businessman affected.

The protesters say that more than 200 people were affected in this operation and demand the delivery of the confiscated merchandise.

For a few minutes, they blocked the Calzada San Antonio Abad towards the center, however, after a negotiation, they left three lanes open to vehicle traffic.

If they did not have an answer to their demands, they threatened to close important roads.

