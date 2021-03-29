Chinato beats Trujillo by the minimum (1-0)

03/28/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

The Chinato started with a 1-0 home win over the Trujillo during their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Sunday in the Era de las Matas. With this score, the Chinese team is sixth with three points and the Trujillo fourth and without points at the end of the game.

During the first half of the match, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the break came the goal for the local team, which debuted its light with a goal from Beekeeper in minute 63, ending the match with a final score of 1-0.

With this result, the Chinato he is left with 18 points and the Trujillo with 19 points.

On the second day, the Chinato will face him Racing Valverdeño at home, while the Trujillo will play his match against him Calamonte in his fiefdom.

Data sheetChinato:Carrasco, Serrano, Garcia, Jorge Canelo Gámez, Vargas, Pope, Colmenero, Parral, Luis Delgado, Chico and CaballeroTrujillo:Jordi Pérez, Joselu, Adrian, Alberto, Herrero, Nando, Chori, Juanki, Monroy, Juliano and David PérezStadium:Era de las MatasGoals:Colmenero (1-0, min. 63)