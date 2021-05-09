Chinato and Racing Valverdeño draw goalless at Eras de las Matas (0-0)

05/09/2021 at 3:34 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Era de las Matas and who faced the Chinato and to Racing Valverdeño it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Chinato arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last match against the Trujillo by a score of 3-1. On the part of the visiting team, the Racing Valverdeño he came from beating 2-1 in his fiefdom at Bell tower in the last match played. After the result obtained, the Chinese team was placed in ninth position, while the Racing Valverdeño, for his part, is seventh at the end of the meeting.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half both the Chinato and the Racing Valverdeño they were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Chinato gave entrance to Garcia, Cunha, Luis Delgado Y Gonzalez for Alberto, Guy, Xumi Y Knight, Meanwhile he Racing Valverdeño gave entrance to Jose Mari, Harkaoui, Victor Aguinaco, Leonardo Y Bottle for Lauri, Ferrera, Guilherme Alexandre, Bermudez Y Golo.

A total of ten yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Xumi, Garcia, Alberto, Vargas, Pope Y Jorge Canelo Gamez, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Lauri, Alex Bravo, Carlos Y Jona and with red to Jona (2 yellow).

At the moment, the Chinato is left with 23 points and the Racing Valverdeño with 25 points.

The team that played the duel at home will be measured on the following day with the Olivenza, Meanwhile he Racing Valverdeño will play against him Calamonte.

Data sheetChinato:Carrasco, Gonzalez, Jorge Canelo Gámez, Xumi (Luis Delgado, min.56), Colmenero, Pope, Parral, Alberto (Garcia, min.46), Chico (Cunha, min.56), Vargas and Caballero (Gonzalez, min. 67)Racing Valverdeño:Alonso, Alex Bravo, Aitor, Bermúdez (Leonardo, min.89), Golo (Botello, min.89), Jona, Carlos, Guilherme Alexandre (Víctor Aguinaco, min.75), Ferrera (Harkaoui, min.61), Lauri (José Mari, min.46) and Miguel AngelStadium:Era de las MatasGoals:0-0