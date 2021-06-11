China’s Zhurong rover sends new images of Mars with its national flag

Image of the Chinese flag on MarsReuters

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has published the new images sent by the Chinese rover Zhurong on Mars. The Asian country has proudly displayed its national flag.

The images show the landing site, the Martian landscape and a selfie of the rover with the platform.

Zhang Kejian, director of the CNSA, said that China “will publish scientific data in a timely manner to show humanity the fruits of the development of space exploration.”

The Tianwen-1 mission started on July 23, 2020

China’s Tianwen-1 mission, consisting of an orbiter, lander, and rover, launched on July 23, 2020. The lander carrying the rover landed in the southern part of Utopia Planitia, a vast plain in the northern hemisphere of Mars.

The Zhurong rover descended from its landing pad to the Martian surface on May 22, beginning its exploration of the red planet and making China the second country after the United States to land and operate a rover on Mars.