China’s Tianwen-1 spacecraft prepares to enter Mars orbit

This Tuesday, February 9, the probe is scheduled to Hope of the United Arab Emirates enters the orbit of Mars, and next week, on the 18th, the rover Perseverance NASA will land on its surface.

This February 10, the Tianwen-1 probe is scheduled to decelerate to insert itself into the orbit of the red planet, of which a black and white photograph has already been sent

In between, the Chinese probe Tianwen-1 It will also reach the red planet, which has already sent a first photo, at the moment in black and white, captured about 2.2 million kilometers from its target by one of its cameras.

The Tianwen-1 mission, which means ‘Questions to Heaven’ after a text by the poet Qu Yuan (around 340 to 278 BC), will be inserted into the Martian orbit “around February 10”Once the necessary corrections and slowdown have been made, as indicated China National Space Administration (ANEC, or CNSA in English) in a statement.

Since it took off on July 23, 2020 in a Long March 5 rocket from the Wenchang space center (China), the spacecraft, about five tons, has already traveled more than 465 million kilometers. The orbital insertion to be carried out this week is a crucial maneuver for the continuation of the mission.

Landing of a rover in May

In addition to maintaining a orbiter around Mars, the ultimate goal is to launch next May a ‘lander‘from which, in turn, a rover to explore Utopia Planitia.

Once it enters its orbit, the spacecraft will survey the Utopia Planitia plain with a high resolution camera to choose the best place to lower its exploration vehicle.

It is a large plain in the northern hemisphere under which large amounts of frozen water, a resource of scientific and strategic interest for future manned missions.

After Tianwen-1 enters Martian orbit, it will spend three months surveying possible landing sites using a high-resolution camera, and preparing to perform the risky operation.

If the landing is successful, the rover will descend – similarly to another on the Moon – to operate for at least 90 Martian days (approximately three months on Earth).

Together, the mission will study scientific aspects such as the geological structure of Mars, the distribution of icy water on its surface, the ionosphere and the climate of the red planet, without forgetting the technological leap that China wants to make in the exploration of deep space in front of USA

