China’s Tianwen-1 probe successfully performs its orbital insertion on Mars

One day after the Arab probe Hope made its orbital insertion on Mars, the Chinese spacecraft has also succeeded Tianwen-1, as confirmed by the China National Space Administration (CNSA, in English) and the official news agency of the Chinese government Xinhua.

After a journey of nearly seven months, a powerful engine on the spacecraft has been turned on to slow down enough to be captured by the gravity of Mars and into elliptical orbit around the red planet.

After a nearly seven-month journey from Earth, Tianwen-1’s powerful 3000N engine ignited at 12:52 h (Spanish peninsular time) to start the slowdown.

A quarter of an hour later the spacecraft had already slowed enough to be captured by the gravity of Mars and enter a elliptical orbit around the red planet, from which it will remain at a distance of about 400 km at its closest point.

Tianwen-1, which means’Questions to Heaven‘from a poem written by Qu Yuan (around 340-278 BC), it will take about 10 Earth days to complete its orbit.

This event marks the completion by China of a key step in its current Mars exploration program, which is designed to maintain a orbiter around him, but also to, in three or four months, launch a ‘lander‘from which, in turn, a rover or exploration vehicle.

After entering Martian orbit, the instruments on board the orbiter, which include cameras and various particle analyzers, will begin work and conduct studies of the planet.

Since its launch on July 23, 2020 in a Long March 5 rocket from the Wenchang space center (China), the spacecraft, about five tons weight, has been traveling through space for 202 days.

Tianwen-1 has performed four orbital corrections and a deep space maneuver, in addition to taking its first black and white photographs as it approached Mars. Has flown 475 million kilometers and it was 192 million kilometers from Earth when it reached the orbit of the red planet.

A radio telescope steerable with a 70 meter diameter antenna located near the Chinese city of Tianjin, is a key facility to receive the scientific data sent by the mission. The one-way communication delay is about 10.7 minutes.

Landing in May or June

The spacecraft will now make multiple orbital corrections to enter a temporary parking orbit on the red planet, studying possible landing sites to prepare for the May or June ‘landing’ of its rover in the region of Utopia Planitia.

The rover will explore the region of Utopia Planitia, in whose subsoil there are large amounts of frozen water, a resource of scientific and strategic interest for future manned missions

It is a large plain in the northern hemisphere under which large amounts of frozen water, a resource of scientific and strategic interest for future manned missions.

If the landing on the Martian soil is successful, the rover will descend – similarly to another on the Moon – to operate for at least 90 Martian days (approximately three months on Earth).

The mission as a whole, with an orbiter, ‘lander’ and rover, will study aspects such as the geological structure of Mars, the distribution of icy water on its surface, the ionosphere and the climate of the red planet, without forgetting the technological leap that China intends give in space exploration against its competitor USA.

Illustration of the lander and rover from the Tianwen-1 mission. / Xinhua News Agency

Source: Xinhua

Rights: Creative Commons.