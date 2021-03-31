CHINA’S STATE GRID CORPORATION SELECTS WANCHAIN’S BLOCKCHAIN ​​TECHNOLOGY TO UPDATE NATIONAL DATA …

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

March 30, 2021, Beijing, China – Wanglu Tech Ltd. (“Wanchain”) is pleased to announce that the State Grade Corporation of China (“State Grid”) has approved the results of its contracted feasibility study.

The study systematically analyzed the impact of the integration of blockchain technology in the State Grid national data management system and concluded that Wanchain’s blockchain technology is ideal for updating the national data management system of the utility company more biggest of the world.

STUDY HIGHLIGHTS

The results of the feasibility study highlight the unique requirements of the State Grid national data management system and describe the specific consensus mechanisms and encryption algorithms best suited to integrate with existing systems.

Based on these results, State Grid selected Wanchain’s interoperable blockchain technology to build an interregional, interdepartmental and enterprise-wide data management system. This updated system will leverage Wanchain’s T-Bridge framework, allowing interoperability between private and public blockchains.

JACK LU, FOUNDER AND CEO OF WANGLU TECH NOTES:

“We are very proud to be working with State Grid to modernize their data management system. Large companies present an important avenue for the widespread adoption of blockchain technology. Enterprise blockchain solutions highlight the need for truly interoperable solutions. This collaboration reinforces Wanchain’s interoperable blockchain technology as the best in the industry. ”

SMART CONTRACTS AND 5G

State Grid will also use smart contracts to automate and optimize data management systems. In combination with other emerging technologies, such as 5G, State Grid is designing a new integrated data management system using Wanchain’s blockchain technology.

ABOUT STATE GRID

State Grid is a state-owned central enterprise (“SOE”) established on December 29, 2002 under the Companies Act of the People’s Republic of China. As a large-scale state enterprise crucial to China’s energy security and economic livelihood, State Grid takes the investment, construction and operation of power grids as its core business, with a registered capital of RMB 829.5 billion.

State Grid supplies energy to more than 1,100 million people in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, which cover 88% of the national territory. In 2020, the company ranked third on the Fortune Global 500 list.

ABOUT WANGLU TECH LTD.

Wanglu Tech Ltd., established in 2016, is a blockchain company dedicated to providing government and enterprise customers with innovative and interoperable blockchain applications and solutions. Wanglu Tech Ltd. Handles the core development of the Wanchain blockchain infrastructure on behalf of the Wanchain Foundation.

MEDIA CONTACT

contact name : Temujin Louie

Contact E-Mail : temujin@wanchain.org

Learn more about Wanchain: https://www.wanchain.org/

Follow Wanchain on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wanchain_org

Find Wanchain on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wanchainfoundation/

Join the official Wanchain Telegram group: https://t.me/WanchainCHAT

Wanglu Tech Ltd. is the source for this content. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Join The Coin Republic Telegram Channel for more information related to CRYPTOCURRENCY NEWS and preaching.