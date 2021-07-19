China’s sovereign wealth fund invests in alternatives

Among the 40 largest sovereign wealth funds in the world there are 6 from Europe, 14 from Asia, 11 from the Middle East, 5 from North America and 3 from Australia / Pacific. The second largest of those 40 and the largest of the Asian funds is the China Investment Corporation of China. with assets that reach 1,045.7 billion dollars.

CIC has three subsidiaries, CIC International Co. LTD, CIC Capital Corporation, and Central Huijin Investment LTD. Both CIC International and CIC Capital are market-oriented overseas investment and management business entities with a specialized mandate and global reach.

CIC International was established in September 2011 and its mandate is to invest and manage assets that are abroad. Invests in public stocks and bonds, hedge funds, real estate and multi-asset investments, such as private equity funds.

CIC Capital was established in 2015 and its mandate is the specialization of conducting direct investments that enhance investment in long-term assets; and Central Huijin makes equity investments in state financial institutions.

As a long-term and institutional investor, CIC attaches great importance to portfolio construction. Between the beginning on which it is based for asset allocation the objective of long-term profitability and risk tolerance is found, with an alignment to the investment principles and philosophy. CIC adopts a Referenced Portfolio made up of equity market shares and fixed income products via low cost passive products. This benchmark portfolio serves as an anchor for the overall portfolio risk objective and a benchmark for relative performance over the medium and long term.

CIC invests in a fairly wide range of global financial products, including alternative assets and liquidity, as well as equities and fixed income. Of the total assets, a 52.2% are external mandates and the the rest is managed internally.

According to the latest available data, the portfolio was invested in a 42.2% in alternatives, 38.9% in variable income, 17.7% in fixed income and 1.2% in liquidity. Alternative assets include hedge funds, risk party investments, industry wide direct investments, credit and private equity, commodities, real estate, and infrastructure.

During the last 10 years, profitability has been more in the positive territory, although there are three periods with negative returns, such as 2011, 2015 and 2018, but they never exceeded 5% despite the very marked volatility in those periods. Thus, in that 10-year period, the accumulated annualized profitability was 6.6%, which exceeds the long-term objective established by the Management Committee.