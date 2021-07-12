China’s Sinovac vaccine offers 83.5% protection against symptomatic covid-19

The Chinese vaccine CoronaVac is safe and provides 83.5% protection against symptomatic covid-19 after two doses and 100% protection against hospitalization, according to an interim analysis. These results have been published in the journal The Lancet and have been presented in the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).

It’s about a phase III trial carried out in Turkey which also shows that the adverse effects of CoronaVac, developed by the Chinese firm Sinovac, were mostly mild and resolved in one day.

This phase III trial involved 10,029 adults aged 18 to 59 who were enrolled in 24 vaccination centers in Turkey.

The teacher Murat akova, from Hacettepe University School of Medicine in Ankara, Turkey, and colleagues studied the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in adults, including healthcare workers.

Thus, in this phase III trial, double blind, randomized and placebo controlled, participated adults between 18 and 59 yearss who were enrolled in twenty-four centers across the country and were randomly assigned to receive two doses of CoronaVac, fourteen days apart, or a placebo.

The main result was the prevention of symptomatic covid-19, confirmed by PCR at least fourteen days after the second dose with 10,029 participants: 6,559 in the vaccine group and 3,470 in the placebo arm.

The follow-up time was an average of 43 days, a shorter period than expected. This is because the vaccine was approved for your emergency use in a national vaccination program that began during the study.

Consequently, the work ethics committee decided that it would be unethical to continue giving the volunteers the placebo and offered them the vaccine instead, the ECCMID reports in a statement.

There were six hospitalizations in the placebo group and none in the vaccine group. Also, there were no fatalities in the entire trial.

Thus, there were a total of 41 cases of symptomatic covid-19: nine were in the vaccine group and 32 in the placebo group. This equates to a 83.5% efficiency in the prevention of symptomatic disease. There was no no fatal case. There were six hospitalizations in the placebo group and none in the vaccine group, which is 100% effective in preventing hospital admissions.

On the other hand, immunological tests In a subset, an analysis is still ongoing, although initial results show that nearly 90% of vaccine recipients developed antibodies against the virus’s protein S, which it uses to enter the human cell.

The analysis included a young and low-risk population and a very short follow-up period, so more data is needed on the effectiveness of the duration of protection of the vaccine. Also to evaluate safety and efficacy in populations of older adults, adolescents, children, and individuals with chronic diseases. Also, data are needed on the efficacy of the vaccine against new variants of the virus.

Work against the gamma variant (P.1)

In another study, presented at the same conference and published in The Lancet Microbe, it is shown that antibodies generated by CoronaVac work worse against gamma variant (P.1, located for the first time in Brazil). It also suggests that this variant may be able to re-infect individuals who previously had COVID-19.

Although the virus could potentially circulate in vaccinated individuals, CoronaVac may protect against severe COVID-19 and mortality, researchers cite

For this work, the serum of 53 people who had been vaccinated and 21 who had been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 were analyzed.

The results were compared with those of a virus of the B lineage, one of the dominant variants in Brazil before the appearance of P.1: the tests showed that P.1 is less sensitive to these antibodies.

The study suggests that the virus can potentially circulate in vaccinated individuals, even in areas with high vaccination rates, and that P.1 can escape the neutralizing antibody responses generated by a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection and, therefore, Therefore, reinfection could be possible.

However, the authors cite a phase III clinical trial that demonstrated that CoronaVac can protect against severe covid-19 and the mortality.

Therefore, neutralizing antibodies may not be the only contributing factor: the response of the T cells It can also play an important role in reducing the severity of the disease, they say.

Reference:

Durusu Tanriover, Levent Doğanay, Akova et al. “Efficacy and safety of an inactivated whole-virion SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (CoronaVac): interim results of a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial in Turkey.” The Lancet (2021). DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(21)01429-X.

Rights: Creative Commons.