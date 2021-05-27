China’s Sichuan Province To Investigate Cryptocurrency Mining: Official

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Power regulators in China’s Sichuan province will meet with local power firms to gather information on cryptocurrency mining, an official reported, which could lead to further action on the second Bitcoin production hub. largest in the country.

China’s central government last week vowed to crack down on mining and the bitcoin trade, while this week Inner Mongolia, also a major mining center, proposed measures to root out the business. Those measures are accelerating the move of mining activities to North America and Central Asia.

An official with the Energy Regulatory Office of the Sichuan National Energy Administration told Reuters that they were not the only province collecting information on crypto mining.

But the official, who is not authorized to speak to the media, did not want to say whether Sichuan would announce measures to end the practice after the meeting with the power companies. Chinese media previously reported that Sichuan would hold a seminar on crypto mining on June 2.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are created or “mined” by high-powered computers that compete to solve complex mathematical puzzles in an energy-intensive process that often relies on fossil fuels, particularly coal.

Crypto mining is big business in China, accounting for more than half of the world’s supply of virtual units. But the business could make it difficult for China to meet its carbon neutrality targets, according to some analysts.

The annual energy consumption of China’s bitcoin industry is expected to peak in 2024 at about 297 terawatt-hours, surpassing the level of total energy consumption experienced by Italy and Saudi Arabia in 2016, according to a study published in Nature Communications.

Sichuan, rich in hydroelectric resources, is the second largest bitcoin mining province in China after Xinjiang. In April it contributed almost 10% of the “hashrate” – China’s computing power – according to data compiled by the University of Cambridge.

(Report by Mesa Shanghai. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)