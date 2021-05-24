China’s rover on Mars is already working

05/24/2021 at 12:12 PM CEST

Mars has become a really sought after country in recent months. The United Arab Emirates launched a satellite mission to discover more about the planet’s climate, while the United States carried out the Perseverance mission, within the Artemis project. In it, a rover and a small helicopter drone have joined forces to search for remains of life. Meanwhile, China has also made its logistical efforts and launched a rover and a satellite with the aim also of discovering more about the Red Planet, our neighbor in the Solar System.

A week after the Chinese National Space Administration reported that the Tianwen-1 mission had achieved a safe landing on the surface of Mars, the Zhurong rover began operating and to cross the surface of the neighboring planet quite successfully. As you can see from the image posted on Twitter, these rover camera images show a little trip through the Utopia plateau, the place where it landed.

Only the United States they have other robots working on the Martian surface. The Soviet Union managed to do so in the 1970s as well, but stopped broadcasting very soon after its arrival on the planet. Now Zhurong will use a camera high resolution and other instruments to study the atmosphere, as well as search for water, ice, or debris on the surface.