China’s request to the US in the last meeting: Remove sanctions and technological blockade

China asked the United States to withdraw "all unilateral sanctions, high tariffs, long-handed jurisdiction, and technological blockade" affecting the Asian country, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, was in charge of transmitting these requests to the US Undersecretary of State, Wendy Sherman. The meeting between the two took place on Monday in the northeastern Chinese city of Tianjin.

During this encounter, Wang invited Sherman to return Washington to a “rational and pragmatic” policy..

In general, according to the text published by Xinhua, the tone of the conversation was an echo of the hard line shown during the one held between the two countries last March in Alaska.

In this sense, the Chinese Foreign Minister commented that in view of the serious difficulties and challenges in the relationship between the two countries, “serious consideration is needed by the United States when making the correct choices about whether bilateral relations will lead to confrontation or improvement“.

Xinjiang and Taiwan, key issues

In addition to the topic of withdrawing the sanctions, the conversation between the representatives of China and the United States also dealt with difficult aspects such as the situation in Hong Kong and in the western regions of Xinjiang and Tibet. In this regard, Wang said that “they were never issues of ‘human rights’ or ‘democracy’, but of fighting ‘the independence of Xinjiang’, the ‘independence of Tibet’ and the ‘independence of Hong Kong'”.

The question of Taiwan – an island governed autonomously since 1949 but whose sovereignty Beijing claims – was not lacking during the talk. The Chinese foreign minister considered it “even more important” than the previous ones. Noted that “If ‘Taiwanese independence’ forces dare to provoke, China has the right to take any measure to stop it”.

In a more conciliatory tone, Wang offered “peaceful coexistence through dialogue”.

USA does not yield

For its part, the US did not seem willing to give an iota of ground with respect to previously expressed positions.

According to a statement released by the State Department, Sherman “welcomed the tough competition” between the two countries. However, he anticipated that The US will continue to “strengthen its competitiveness” although “without seeking conflict with the People’s Republic of China.”

The US text added that Sherman was concerned about issues “that undermine a rules-based international order”. Among these he referred to “the undemocratic raid in Hong Kong”, the “crimes against humanity in Xinjiang” or “access to the press and freedom of the press.” He also mentioned the Taiwanese issue and “Beijing’s conduct in the East and South China Seas.”

Another issue addressed, according to Washington, was “China’s reluctance to allow a second phase of investigation in the country on the origins of COVID-19.”

However, Sherman also stressed “the importance of cooperation on issues of global concern. These include the climate crisis, non-proliferation” (of nuclear weapons) and issues of regional concern, such as the situation in Afghanistan and Burma.

The US version indicated that it was a “open and honest debate, which demonstrates the importance of having open lines of communication “between Beijing and Washington.