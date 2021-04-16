China’s record GDP growth boosts the Hang Seng

Beijing, Apr 16 (EFE) .- The data announced today of China’s gross domestic product (GDP), which registered a record growth of 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter, encouraged the main benchmark index of the Hong Stock Exchange Kong, the Hang Seng, which ended the session with a rise of 0.61%.

Thus, the selective Hong Kong added 176.57 points, to 28,969.71, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, advanced 1.12 %.

Three of the four sub-indices of the parquet concluded the day in green: Real Estate, with 0.11%; Services, with 0.36%, and Commerce and Industry, with 1.42%.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Finance fell 0.19%.

Securities in this sector showed mixed results, with two insurers (AIA and Ping An, -0.9% and -0.61%, respectively) and two banks (Hang Seng Bank and HSBC, -0.26% and -0 , 99%, respectively) in red, and the rest of the titles in green.

The insurer China Life gained 1.29% and the bank with the best performance was Bank of China (0.65%). For its part, the operator of the Hong Kong stock market appreciated 0.78%.

Among real estate companies, the results were also uneven. China Overseas gained the most, 1.56%, followed by Hang Lung Properties, 1.17%, and China Resources Land, 1.08%.

New World dropped 0.82%; Wharf Reic, 0.97%, and SHK Properties (the title that registered the greatest losses in the session), 1.49%.

In the opposite vertex of the table, the highest profits were awarded to the automotive company Geely Auto, with 7.12%.

The business volume of the session was 143,170 million Hong Kong dollars (18,431 million dollars or 15,383 million euros).

(c) EFE Agency