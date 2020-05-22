Beijing has said it is threatening national security protests to introduce a bill that increases control over the territory. For experts, legislation sets a precedent for interference and undermines Hong Kong’s autonomy. China’s National Congress on Friday revealed details of the unexpected national security bill for Hong Kong announced by Beijing. The proposal will allow the Chinese government to establish national security agencies in semi-autonomous territory, and will compel the chief executive of the administrative region to send reports to China on a regular basis.

Bill was presented this Friday to the National People’s Congress

The bill further urges Hong Kong to complete the approval of its own national security legislation. In addition, administrative, legislative and judicial institutions in the territory must restrain and punish acts deemed harmful to national security.

Hong Kong may also create an agency dedicated to national security linked to the mini-constitution of the autonomous territory, the so-called Basic Law.

In detailing the project, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of Congress, Wang Chen, said there was an increase in national security risks in Hong Kong last year, citing activities linked to anti-government protests as incidents that defy the fundamentals of the principle ” one country, two systems “- Hong Kong has autonomy and a different legal system from that of China – and threatens national security and development interests.

“Legal and vigorous measures must be taken to prevent, interrupt and punish these activities,” said Wang. “Considering the current situation in Hong Kong, efforts should be made at the local level to establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security.”

Opponents of the proposal, however, claim that the autonomy of the territory is at stake with the law presented by the Chinese government. Hong Kong pro-democracy congressman Alvin Yeung says the bill proves that Beijing does not care about the city’s autonomy, as promised in the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

“It is extraordinary to create a national security agency directly for Hong Kong,” Yeung told DW. “If this is how Beijing wants to tackle the problems that emerged from last year’s protests, I don’t think it will solve them. They choose to bypass Hong Kong’s legislative council. It is a violation of the ‘one country, two systems’ structure and is damaging the high degree of autonomy promised by the Basic Law “.

Precedents and protests

For Hong Kong Chinese University associate professor Ma Ngok, the legislation will set a precedent that will allow Beijing to enact any kind of law through the National Congress, imposing them on Hong Kong without challenge. Ma believes the proposal threatens remaining civil rights in the administrative region, including freedom of speech and assembly.

“During protests against the government in 2019, hundreds of people were accused of riots or arson,” he told DW. “But if there was already a national security law, based on Chinese standards, the sentences could have been much stricter.”

Researcher Alvin Cheung, from the US-Asia Institute of Law at New York University, also estimates that the proposed legislation would allow Beijing to dictate more important decisions about Hong Kong.

“A reality that has been taking place in Hong Kong for some time is that all important decisions related to the territory are made by Beijing,” said Cheung. “[A decisão de aprovar a proposta de legislação] should be seen as a death sentence for Hong Kong. “

The proposed legislation is likely to fuel anti-China sentiment in Hong Kong, but it is uncertain whether further protests will reach the scale of the 2019 anti-government demonstrations.

“Citizens are more angry than last year, but Hong Kong police are likely to be more cruel in repression this time,” said Ma. “It is unlikely that people will take to the streets and confront the police after Hong Kong authorities. Kong received strong support from Beijing “.

Pro-democracy legislator Yeung warns that if the law is passed, it will be the end of the “one country, two systems” structure. “Regardless of the name of the legislation, the basis of freedom, which differentiates Hong Kong from mainland China, will be challenged, damaged and eventually disappear.”

