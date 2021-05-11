China’s population growth could peak before 2025

(Bloomberg) – China’s births fell last year to their lowest level in nearly six decades amid the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the country’s population growth curve to its highest point in the next five years. , and putting pressure on Beijing to undertake reforms aimed at sustaining economic growth as the workforce shrinks.

Last year there were 1.412 billion people in China, according to the results of a census taken every decade, an increase of 5.38% compared to the previous decade, but slightly below previous official projections. Average annual population growth of 0.53% over the past decade was the slowest since the 1950s.

China’s population has become much more urbanized and educated in the past decade, trends that should allow the world’s second-largest economy to continue to expand even after its population peaks. To remain an engine of global growth, China will require a large increase in spending on pensions and health, and more investment in education and infrastructure to increase productivity.

Slower population growth means that population could peak before 2025, according to estimates from Bloomberg Economics. Overall, demographers project that India will overtake China as the world’s most populous nation sometime in the next decade, although China’s economy will remain larger as its workers are more productive.

The number of children born in the country last year fell to 12 million, the National Statistics Office reported Tuesday, down from 14.65 million Chinese born in 2019 and the lowest number since 1961, when the country struggled. after a famine that claimed the lives of tens of millions of people.

Although China quickly contained the coronavirus outbreak and the economy returned to growth last year, its fertility was a reflection of that of other large countries, such as the United States, where births plummeted after economic and social difficulties they will diminish people’s desire to have children.

According to the census, the proportion of the active population – those between 15 and 59 years old – fell to 63.4% in 2020 compared to more than 70% a decade ago. Residents aged 60 and over accounted for 18.7% of the population in 2020, up from 13.3% in 2010.

The ruling Communist Party has been preparing to peak in population since the 1970s, when the country’s fertility rates began to decline due to rising incomes and birth-restriction policies.

In the latest census published in 2011, China declared victory over rapid population growth, long seen as a threat to the country’s ability to meet its own needs for products such as rice and corn. But the population slowdown has been faster than authorities expected: in 2017, Beijing projected the population to be 1.42 billion by 2020.

The birth policy was relaxed in 2016 to allow more families to have up to two children, which caused the proportion of the population aged 14 and under to increase slightly to 18%, compared to 16.6% in the previous decade, it showed the census.

Central bank researchers recently called for a complete relaxation of birth restrictions, but rising costs of child rearing, combined with a shift in people’s preferences for smaller families that has also been observed in other countries of the United States. East Asia suggests that the reform would not change general fertility trends.

