China’s plan to deflect an asteroid with 23 rockets and prevent it from hitting Earth

This is not another Hollywood movie: China wants to crash 23 rockets to deflect an asteroid and save our planet.

Although the probabilities calculated so far are minimal, the Earth is not exempt from coinciding with the orbit of an asteroid causing a cataclysm, as happened 65 million years ago.

NASA estimates that each week, about 30 new near-Earth objects (NEO, for its acronym in English) are added to a monitoring list, in order to permanently monitor and rule out that the path traced by its orbit coincides with that of our planet.

However, of the more than 19,000 NEOs monitored by space agencies and astronomical observatories around the world, there are a few 2,000 objects large enough and trajectory to cause concern by a possible impact with the Earth, the potentially dangerous objects for the Earth (PHO, for its acronym in English).

Rotation of the asteroid Bennu. GIF: OSIRIS-REx, NASA

One of the best-studied representatives of PHO’s is Bennu, a 500-meter-diameter asteroid discovered in 1999, whose orbit with respect to the Sun goes from the interior of the Earth’s orbit, to beyond the path of Mars.

Formed 4.5 billion years ago, when our Solar System was approximately 10 million years old, it is a constantly monitored asteroid, because it is estimated that in just over a century, its orbit will approach that of our planet, with a potential impact of one in 2,700.

And although it is a statistically negligible amount, there is no valid margin of uncertainty when what is at stake is survival, a hypothetical impact. Hence the China’s latest plan To avoid an impact that looks like science fiction:

At the beginning of July, a group of scientists from the National Center for Space Sciences of China proposed a hypothetical solution to deflect an asteroid like Bennu (or any other that puts our planet at risk).

It may interest you: Psyche, the mysterious asteroid that is worth 70,000 times more than the world’s economy

Through hundreds of computer simulations, the scientists estimated the kinetic energy necessary to modify Bennu’s trajectory if it approaches our planet with a collision course: according to their calculations, to deflect the asteroid it would be necessary to impact 23 Long March 5 simultaneously against Bennu. The result of an impact of this magnitude would ensure to change the path of the asteroid 1.4 times the radius of the Earth, enough to save our planet from a collision.

Photo: Feature China / Barcroft Media via .

At 22 tons and 30 meters long, the Long March 5 is the largest rocket ever developed by the chinese space agency so far and the main launcher of the various satellites and modules with which to build your own space station.

Although the different projects to impact an asteroid as a planetary defense mechanism are still in the research phases, the plans to carry it out are becoming increasingly relevant to avoid an apocalyptic scenario.

Now read:

NASA manages to land on an asteroid for the first time in history

This is Apophis, the asteroid likely to hit Earth in 2068