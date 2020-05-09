Washington acknowledged that Beijing delivers on its promises by opening the market and improving intellectual property protection.

The commitment of China to buy 200 billion in American goods could be a key aspect to rescue the trade agreement with the United States, it transpired this Saturday in local media.

After a call between the Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, and the US trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, as well as with the Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, promised to “create favorable conditions to implement the trade agreement of phase one ”.

An informative site source South China Morning Postsaid this Saturday that Washington recognized that Beijing It delivers on its promises by opening up the market and improving intellectual property protection.

He estimated that buying American goods became more important after the political disputes caused by the COVID-19.

An editorial of the Economic Daily, an official newspaper that is considered a benchmark for commercial positions, considered this Friday’s call of “extraordinary importance”.

Last week, the American President, Donald trump, threatened new rates against China, after referring to alleged evidence linking the virus origin with a high security laboratory in Wuhan, capital of the Chinese province of Hubei,

Tensions between the two sides had dropped before the pandemic began, and even a truce was obtained in the trade war after Beijing agreed in January to import an additional $ 200 billion in US products over two years as part of the first stage of a larger trade deal to be negotiated.

Due to the aggressive tone adopted by representatives of both sides, advisers to the chinese government they fear that the two countries have lost the opportunity to improve bilateral cooperation by health emergency.

With information from EFE