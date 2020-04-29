China announced on Wednesday that its parliament will begin a crucial annual session on May 22, signaling that the country is returning to normal after practically paralyzed for months because of the Covid-19 epidemic.

During the meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC) in the capital, delegates will ratify important laws and the government will present economic targets, outline defense spending projections and make changes to the staff. The ruling Communist Party also tends to announce key policy initiatives at the time.

Initially, the session was scheduled to start on March 5, but was postponed due to Covid-19, which has infected nearly 83,000 people and killed more than 4,600 in the mainland since it emerged late last year in central Wuhan.

As the epidemic receded, economic and social life gradually returned to normal, said the NPC Standing Committee, the legislature’s main decision-making body, according to a quote from the official Xinhua news agency.

The committee also appointed Huang Runqiu as the new Minister of Ecology and Environment, a position that became vacant when predecessor Li Ganjie became deputy chief of the CP for Shandong Province earlier this month, Xinhua reported.

Tang Yijun, on the other hand, was appointed as the new Minister of Justice in place of Fu Zhenghua, who reached the mandatory retirement age of ministers – 65.

The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a parliamentary advisory body, proposed to start its annual session the day before the parliamentary session opens.

Analysts believe China will adopt new fiscal stimulus to stem the Covid-19 coup, which has turned into a global pandemic that some fear will trigger a serious global recession.

The Chinese economy contracted for the first time on record from January to March, when the government imposed severe travel and transportation restrictions to stem the spread of the epidemic.

Parliament is also expected to debate anti-government protests in Hong Kong amid growing speculation that Beijing will take steps to strengthen its control over the city.

It is unclear how long Parliament and its advisory body will spend together, and people familiar with the matter told . that this year’s annual session may be the shortest in decades because of concerns over Covid-19.

See too:

Coronavirus: mother reveals struggle of 4-year-old boy hospitalized with covid-19

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

