China’s livestock sector seeks to take advantage of wheat harvest to feed pigs and poultry

By Hallie Gu and Gavin Maguire

BEIJING / SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s livestock sector is poised to absorb millions of tonnes of wheat from the country’s winter harvest that began this month, spreading a series of crop swings in animal feed and further cooling demand. of corn imports.

Maize imports increased last year following a decline in stocks and production, pushing prices up and causing changes in world grain markets as feed producers and pig farmers scoured the world in search of of supplies.

At the same time, China’s feed sector bought record volumes of cheaper wheat from the 2020/21 season to use as a substitute for corn, traditionally the main grain in animal rations.

“(Industry) demand for wheat is expected to remain very high in the new crop year as it still has obvious advantages over old corn, based on current prices,” said Li Hongchao, senior analyst at the website. trading Myagric.com.

While China limits maize imports with low tariffs to 7.2 million tonnes per season, buyers bought from abroad a record 11.29 million tonnes in calendar year 2020, mainly from the United States, as high Domestic prices made imports cheap even by paying taxes.

Feed lots started large-scale wheat substitution from the end of 2020, easing corn supplies and securing local supply of feed grains, said Qi Chiming, analyst at China National Cereal and Oil Information Center ( CNGOIC), an official expert group.

The new wheat crop is expected to further reduce import demand, with the CNGOIC forecasting a record harvest in 2021 of 136.4 million tonnes.

“We are waiting for the new wheat and we will buy whenever there is an opportunity,” said a purchasing manager for a major poultry producer in northern China, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The company began replacing about 15% of the corn in the feed with wheat earlier this year and has sufficient wheat inventories through the end of June.

China is expected to use 36 million tonnes of wheat in animal feed in the 2021/22 crop season, after using 38 million tonnes in the previous season, according to CNGOIC.

The main 2021 wheat harvest started this month in central and southern China and will peak in June, when grains are harvested in major producing regions such as Henan, Shandong and Jiangsu.

The quality of some of the new crop in Hubei province, the first major producer to harvest, was affected by heavy rains but remains attractive for feed use, industry sources said.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu in Beijing and Gavin Maguire in Singapore. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)