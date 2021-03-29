‘China’s Internet Boycott Ruining H & M’s Sales

Fast fashion brand H&M is undergoing a boycott campaign in China That has caused their sales to plummet. It all started last Wednesday when a message published on the Weibo social network by the Central Committee of the League of Communist Youth of China, in which the Swedish company was accused of “wanting to boycott Chinese cotton.”

The message included a link to a statement (from months ago) from clothing giant H&M announcing its decision to stop using cotton from China’s Xinjiang region (region of origin of the Uighur minority) pending clarification of the accusations of use of slave labor; and, next to that, the following text from the Central Committee:

“Do you want to make money in China while spreading rumors to boycott Xinjiang cotton? You’d like to!”

This message has raised the spirits of the Chinese so much that the country’s tech companies have decided on their own to remove H&M from the Chinese internet. If someone searches an online map for the location of an H&M store, they won’t find an address. The same happens if someone searches the brand’s website: they will not get results.

In China, social networks and search engines are from the country itself. Neither Facebook nor Google nor Twitter operate in China. What there are are versions of these companies that offer the same service. And all of them have come together to boycott H&M. The brand has virtually ceased to exist for Chinese users.

Users who were trying to buy one of your products on Taobao, Pinduoduo or JD.com, the purchase option was found blocked. Likewise, the users of the AutoNavi, Baidu and Tencent maps were unable to find the stores on them.

This boycott is even reaching unsuspected limits: food delivery apps have decided not to bring food to H&M stores, the same as transport companies. Anyone who wants to ride a Didi Chuxing, the ‘Chinese Uber’, will not be able to travel to an H&M store because all their addresses have disappeared.

As Genbeta reports, H&M is not the only Western brand in trouble for its position on the use of Xinjiang cotton: Nike, Adidas and Burberry fear they will soon suffer a similar reaction by Chinese technology companies.

According to the Chinese tabloid Global Times, the Spanish Inditex had “silently deleted” from its website a similar statement to those of the aforementioned companies to avoid problems.

Criticizing China, an unforgivable mistake

In recent years, various brands have found themselves in trouble with China, suffering a brutal boycott in response. An example of this is Dolce & Gabbana. The Italian luxury brand suffered a crisis caused by an advertising campaign that critics called “disrespectful and racist.” He also recovers from offensive comments allegedly posted by co-founder Stefano Gabbana’s personal Instagram account. The Italian designer has denied writing the messages.

The consequences of the controversy have been swift and harsh. Celebrities called for a boycott. Chinese e-commerce sites pulled D&G products off their virtual shelves. The brand canceled a major fashion show in Shanghai that the ads, which featured an Asian model struggling to eat Italian food with chopsticks, were seeking to promote. China’s lesson to brands is clear: don’t criticize or mock the country, or else you will disappear (and you miss a market of 1,000 million people).

