China’s industrial production increased for the first time this year as the country slowly resurfaces from outages due to the coronavirus, although consumption has remained weak amid job losses.

Industrial production grew 3.9% in April over the previous year, according to data released on Friday, against expectations of a 1.5% rise in . research and a 1.1% drop in March.

After months of isolation, China is reopening its economy once the outbreak is under control. Production of oil, coal, metals and electricity increased after factories resumed operations in April.

However, China continues to face major challenges in the service sector, particularly retail, and as the pandemic sweeps the rest of the world, affecting other economies and trading partners.

Of particular concern to the authorities ahead of next year’s parliamentary meeting next year is the prospect of rising unemployment, which poses significant political risks for the 1.4 billion population.

“Overall, this data set shows only small, gradual improvements in economic activity, which could affect markets as China is considered the first economy to leave Covid-19,” said Iris Pang, chief economist at ING .

Although much of the economy has reopened, many industries are facing a reduction or cancellation of orders from abroad.

China’s unemployment rate for April was 6.0%, slightly above the previous month.

These unemployment pressures are expected to affect household finances and put pressure on consumption.

Consumer spending remained weak in April, with retail sales falling 7.5%, against expectations of a 7.0% decline and widening the drop in the first three months of the year.

Investment in fixed assets decreased 10.3% between January and April, against a projected decrease of 10.0% and after a decrease of 16.1% in January-March.

