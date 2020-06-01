China’s industrial activity unexpectedly increased again in May as coronavirus containment measures were eased, but the improvement was marginal as export orders continued to shrink, the Purchasing Managers Index survey showed on Monday. (PMI) of Caixin / Markit.

The final Caixin / Markit industry PMI rose to 50.7 last month from 49.4 the previous month. The 50 mark separates growth from contraction. Analysts polled by . had expected a reading of 49.6.

Although modest, the reading in May was the highest since January, given the strong increase in production as companies return to work and deliver back orders. Supply chains also stabilized after strong disruptions earlier in the year.

But demand remained weak. With many of China’s trading partners still in lockdown, new export orders remained in contractionary territory, although the drop was not as sharp as in April.

“Weak exports have remained a major burden on demand as the virus continues to spread abroad,” said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.

On Sunday, official research showed that China’s industrial activity grew at a slower pace in May, but the strength of the services and construction sectors accelerated, indicating an uneven recovery in the world’s second largest economy after companies reopened.

