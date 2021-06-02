China’s incredible plan to build a submarine train to connect with the US

Along 13 thousand kilometers and an ocean, the ambitious Chinese megaproject to build an underwater train that connects with the United States has been described as “perfectly feasible”.

China intends to build an outstanding megaproject, in order to connect the country with the United States, so that a Submarine train travel 13 thousand kilometers, from the Bering Strait to Alaska. In a second phase, it is proposed that he travels through the mountains and rock formations of Yukon, in Canada, and reaches British Columbia.

200 billion dollars for an underwater train

Initially, according to IFLScience coverage, the submarine train connecting Asia to America is estimated to cost $ 200 billion. The budget comes from 2014, when various media highlighted the design of the line China-Russia-Canada-United States.

Across four countries, the main idea was to bring economic, tourist and commercial income in a tunnel four times bigger than the English Channel. The necessary technological advances are already being negotiated between China and Russia, which are confident that the megaproject may start soon.

Although it may seem exorbitant at first, Chinese engineers have described it as “Perfectly doable” before the local media. Ultimately, it is not the first submarine train that the country builds. On the contrary, in 2018 they managed to successfully finish a bullet train under the sea, with a total section of 77 kilometers of railway.

What is the opinion of the other side of the sea?

The United States appears to have fallen behind in efforts to begin construction of the project. Although the Asian countries involved are looking to get started soon, the American continent has had more trouble getting the green light. Critics of the submarine train claim that the media Existing air and sea transport can fulfill this function, without the need of impact the sea in such an invasive way.

In addition to being cheaper, they eliminate the possibility of carrying out such complex operations. Consequently, world superpowers are creating tensions with each other, which previously did not exist in this area. Ultimately, this could be the most expensive megaproject in world history. The revaluations on it are, at least, relevant.

