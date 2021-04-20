China’s imports of U.S. soybeans rise in March, purchases from Brazil fall

By Shivani Singh and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Apr 20 (Reuters) – China’s imports of Brazilian soybeans plunged in March as rain delayed shipments from the South American country, but U.S. oilseed purchases nearly quadrupled as lagged shipments arrived. , playing its highest volume since December 2016.

The world’s largest soybean buyer imported 315,334 tonnes of soybeans from Brazil in March, a drop of 85% from 2.1 million tonnes in the same month last year, the General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday.

These were the lowest imports of Brazilian soybeans – the world’s largest exporter of the oilseed – since January 2017, according to a Reuters review of customs records.

In fact, more than offsetting that decline, China imported 7.18 million tons of soybeans from the United States in March, a 320% increase from 1.71 million tons the previous year.

Tuesday’s data provided the first breakdown of imports by origin since China released a report earlier this month to indicate that its soy purchases during March rose 82% to 7.77 million tonnes.

China increased purchases of soybeans and other US agricultural products after the two sides signed a phase 1 trade agreement in January last year. But oilseed buyers have turned to the United States more than usual in 2021, as rains in Brazil slowed harvests and delayed exports.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^^

Chinese soybean imports from the US vs Brazil https://tmsnrt.rs/3steIRv

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^>

(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Shivani Singh; additional reporting by Gavin Maguire. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)