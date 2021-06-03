China’s Hainan Province Issues Warning On Illegal Cryptocurrency Activity – Media

SHANGHAI, Jun 3 (Reuters) – Financial regulators in southern China’s Hainan province have alerted investors to illegal fund operations involving cryptocurrencies and blockchains, local media reported Thursday, at a time when that the country seeks to restrict business with digital currencies.

A group of provincial regulators, including the local financial supervision bureau and an organization representing the People’s Bank of China, said investors should avoid “illegal fundraising activities that include ‘virtual currencies’ and ‘blockchains’.” the state-run Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported.

“No organization or individual in Hainan Province will engage in illegal cryptocurrency issuance and financing activities; or on any platform that intervenes in the business of exchange between legal circulating currencies and ‘virtual currencies’, and will not buy or sell or act as a central counterpart to buy or sell cryptocurrencies, “the report said, citing regulators.

Financial and payment institutions should not directly or indirectly provide services related to virtual currencies, and cryptocurrency platforms should not provide pricing, trading or other brokerage services, regulators noted.

The regulators’ statement is in line with existing restrictions on cryptocurrencies in China.

Last month, a State Council committee said it would crack down on Bitcoin mining and trading, days after industry bodies banned financial and virtual currency trading payment services, causing an aggressive liquidation. of cryptocurrencies in the international market.

