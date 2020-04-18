BEIJING – The coronavirus outbreak put an end to China’s extraordinary half-century growth cycle – and ignites a warning about the enormous challenge facing world leaders who will try to restart the global economy.

Chinese authorities said last Friday, 17, that the world’s second largest economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of the year, compared to last year, ending a series of growth that survived the violence of the Tiananmen Square, the epidemic of SARS and even the global financial crisis. The data reflects China’s dramatic efforts to contain the coronavirus, which included the closure of factories and offices in January and February, when the outbreak claimed thousands of patients.

The alarming numbers make it clear how monumental the challenge of recovering the global economy will be. Since leaving isolation and extreme poverty more than 40 years ago, China has perhaps been the most important growth driver in the world – generating fortunes in other troubled times, such as the financial crisis.

Now, the country is trying to restart its vast $ 14 trillion economy, an effort that could give the rest of the world a necessary boost of heart. The spread of the coronavirus across the US and Europe, freezing local economies, prompted predictions that world production could shrink much more this year than during the financial crisis.

This global disruption, on the other hand, will undermine Chinese efforts to get back on track, creating a difficult economic puzzle for Beijing’s top leaders. The pandemic and attempts to contain it have drastically reduced the world’s appetite for Chinese products, which can lead to plant shutdowns and layoffs, even as the country tries to resume business.

China has been gradually removing many of its restrictions on work and travel in recent weeks. But businesspeople across the country say times are still tough. Families say they have lost income.

“The year is difficult – many have lost their jobs, many others cannot find work,” he said. Liu Xia, fruit seller from a village outside Beijing. “Who still has a job, who still has a business is very affected.”

The contraction, announced yesterday morning in Beijing by China National Statistics Service, is the first economic shrinkage recognized by official statistics since 1976, when the country lived the last days of the Cultural Revolution, a national upheaval of torture and urban violence.

Strategy

The historical series of growth was fueled by the creation of an extensive and modern network of highways and railways, by the strong entrepreneurship of its people, by its qualified workforce and by a government that was willing to put aside environmental and labor concerns in name of the eternal growth of economic production. But these factors were no match for the covid-19, which, after appearing in the city of Wuhan in late December, paralyzed the country’s huge industry mechanism.

Beijing’s options are limited. So far, its leaders have avoided formulating a huge spending package, as government officials in the United States and Europe have done. Its economy has become too large and complex to restart easily, as in 2008, when the government came up with a plan to spend more than half a trillion dollars. Years of easy loans have also left local governments and state-owned companies in debt.

However, China’s leaders face pressure to act. The drop in income forced families to cut their spending. Han Xiaojuan, 35, has a small shop selling jackets and slippers. He said that nowadays people are only buying basic necessities. “It is the worst time ever.”

The continued effect of the epidemic appeared in other data released yesterday. These data, as well as the import and export figures released Tuesday, showed that the economy has started to recover, but it still has a long way to go.

Industrial production fell 1.1% in March compared to the same period last year, and retail sales plunged 15.8%. Investment in fixed assets fell 16.1% in the first three months of the year, compared to the previous year.

The next blow to China’s economy may come from weakening global demand for its exports. Entrepreneurs say the almost complete closure of China’s borders, to limit a potential second wave of infections, has hurt export orders.

Another concern is to know how many small and medium-sized companies will be able to survive the current adversities. Even before the pandemic, many of these companies were struggling, as state-owned companies with better political connections had increasingly monopolized loans offered by the state-controlled banking sector./TRANSLATION OF RENATO PRELORENTZOU

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

.