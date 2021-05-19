China’s fuel tax will impact Venezuelan suppliers, but will help local refineries

By Chen Aizhu and Shu Zhang

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s recent tax on imports of three classes of fuels worth $ 22 billion a year will have a widespread impact on the global oil industry, hurting both Venezuelan suppliers and Asian refineries and oil companies. large oil operators.

But Chinese state-owned refineries, some of which have long lobbied for the tax, will benefit from the move, as will Russia’s crude exporters, who will see the tax as an opportunity to gain market share in the continent.

Beijing announced last week new taxes on foreign purchases of diluted bitumen, light cycle fuel (LCO) and mixed aromatics from June 12, increasing its costs for importers by 40-50%. Most imports are made using a tax loophole and are held responsible for worsening oversupply and environmental pollution.

China imported nearly 40 million tonnes of these three products combined in 2020, a record high, and diluted bitumen volumes exceeded 2019 shipments 10 times; while LCO and mixed aromatics purchases nearly doubled, customs data showed.

Nearly 90% of China’s bitumen imports come from Malaysia, which traders say is primarily made up of a mix of heavy crude from Venezuela and smaller volumes of Iranian oil.

These fuels were reloaded onto other vessels and passed off as bitumen shipped to China so that suppliers could circumvent US sanctions on OPEC member Venezuela and Iran, traders said.

“Ultimately, this will hurt Venezuelan suppliers due to fiscal problems and the operational work required to get the oil through customs in China,” said a Singapore-based trader, adding that suppliers will have to offer higher discounts to attract Chinese buyers.

Traders are likely to rename the shipments to label them as Malaysian crude to try to circumvent the new tax, said Wang Jiayao, a commodities analyst at Chinese futures brokerage TF.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Industry and International Trade did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, expectations of a surge in demand for Chinese crude are lending support to Russia’s export-grade ESPO crude, with spot premiums last traded at 11-month highs.

“The strength of ESPO crude reflects some bullish views that Chinese refineries will buy more legitimate oil, replacing diluted bitumen,” said a second trader.

LCO and mixed aromatics are by-products of refineries that are used to mix them with diesel and gasoline, respectively.

Most of these fuels are sold to truck operators, fishing boats and gas stations, but often without paying an excise tax of about $ 30 a barrel on diesel and $ 38 a barrel for gasoline, which has cost China nearly 100 billion yuan ($ 15.6 billion) in tax revenue a year, analysts said.

(Reports by Chen Aizhu, Shu Zhang, Roslan Khasawneh, Koustav Samanta and Mei Mei Chu. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)