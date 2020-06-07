The China’s foreign trade fell 4.9% yoy in May, according to data published today by the General Administration of Customs, until reaching 2.47 trillion yuan (about 348,804 million dollars, 308,897 million euros).

Official statistics show that lExports increased 1.4% year-on-year in this period, up to 1.46 trillion yuan (about 206,174 million dollars, 182,587 million euros).

By cons, imports fell by 12.7% YoY in May, up to 1.01 trillion yuan ($ 142.627 billion, € 126.31 billion). Thus, the trade surplus was 442.750 million yuan (62.523 million dollars, 55.370 million euros) in May.

Foreign trade

During the month of April, Chinese foreign trade had decreased 0.7% year-on-year, to 2.5 trillion yuan (353,038 million dollars or 312,646 million euros).

That data meant an increase in Chinese international commercial activity, since in the two-month period January-February, when the country was largely paralyzed by the crisis unleashed by the coronavirus, this indicator registered a contraction of 9.6% year-on-year. The interannual decrease in March was 0.8%.

China’s foreign trade fell by 6.4% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2020, and in the cumulative of the first five months of the year the drop slowed to 4.9% year-on-year.

Chinese currencies

China’s foreign exchange reserves increased in May to 3.1017 trillion dollars (2.75 trillion euros) compared to 3.0915 trillion dollars (2.74 trillion euros) the previous month, the Administration reported today State of Foreign Exchange (SAFE). The increase is equivalent to 10,233 million dollars (9,602 million euros).

Analysts cited by the specialized portal Trading Economics considered “Unexpected” rise to $ 3.1017 trillion.

“It is the highest figure since February, despite the weakening of the yuan (the Chinese currency, whose official name is renminbi) at a time of concern about the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing,” they said.

On the other hand, the value of Chinese gold reserves reached $ 108,292 million (95,901 million euros) in May, compared to 160,666 in April, equivalent to 94,461 million euros.