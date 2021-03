SHANGHAI, March 30 (Reuters) – Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp announced on Tuesday that its first folding smartphone, the Mi Mix Fold, will be powered by a processor developed by the company itself.

The chip, called Surge C1, is an image signal processor (ISP) that helps cameras work better with images.

The Mi Mix Fold will start at 9,999 yuan ($ 1,521.36).

($ 1 = 6.5724 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)