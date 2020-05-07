China’s exports rose unexpectedly in April for the first time this year as factories rushed to make up for losses due to the coronavirus shock, but a double-digit drop in imports signals further problems ahead.

However, analysts say China’s trade prospects remain bleak as major economies still face the pandemic.

Shipments abroad in April rose 3.5% compared to the previous year, registering the first positive data since December last year, customs data showed on Thursday. In March, exports had dropped 6.6% and the expectation in . research was for a 15.7% drop.

The increase was partly due to higher exports of medical equipment, traditional Chinese medicine and textiles, which include masks.

China exported millions of tons of medical products worth 71.2 billion yuan ($ 10.03 billion) between March and April, according to customs.

Some economists also attributed the increase in exports to factory closures elsewhere, leading to a gain in demand for imports just as China’s industries reopened.

“Not only was global demand being affected by the coronovirus, but the production shock was in fact more pronounced last month,” said Nie Wen, an economist at the Hwabao Trust, adding that a better-than-expected performance of Chinese exports could extend to May as production restrictions remain in place in other countries.

Imports, on the other hand, fell 14.2% in April over the previous year, the biggest contraction since January 2016 but less than the expected decrease of 11.2%. They had fallen 0.9% in the previous month.

The figure was due to weak domestic demand and declines in commodity prices. The closings outside China also gave a strong supply shock to the country’s importers.

China’s trade surplus in the period was US $ 45.34 billion, against an expected increase of 6.35 billion and a surplus of 19.93 billion in March.

